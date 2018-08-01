FOX43 Capitol Beat – George Scott, Congressional Candidate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

George Scott, a 20-year Army veteran running for Congress in Dauphin, York, and Cumberland counties, was this week's guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Scott is the Democratic challenger to three-term incumbent Congressman Scott Perry. He won a four-candidate primary in May in the newly drawn Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District, which includes all of Dauphin County, northern York County, and eastern Cumberland County.

This is Mr. Scott's first run at political office. Prior to starting his campaign, he served as pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin in Adams County.

Scott is running on a platform of expanding the Affordable Care Act, an increased federal minimum wage, and stricter gun control, including a ban on bump stocks, and more restrictions on assault weapons "meant for war."

His challenger, Rep. Scott Perry, was elected to the Pennsylvania 4th District in 2012. In February, the former PA-4, which included York and Adams Counties, was renamed and redrawn as the PA-10.