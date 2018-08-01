× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (August 1, 2018)

At a press conference this morning, the Diocese of Harrisburg released a list of 71 clergy members accused of child sexual abuse. The list includes priests, deacons and others. The accusations are considered credible and some date back to the 1940s. Bishop Ronald Gainer also ordered the removal of the names of bishops from buildings, rooms and halls, stating that these church leaders failed to protect children. FOX43 News was at the press conference and will bring you the latest updates on this stunning story coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.