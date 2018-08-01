× Lancaster County DA warns parents about new app that some are calling ‘Tinder for teens’

LANCASTER — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says there’s a trendy new app that should be on all parents’ radar.

Yubo, a social networking app that targets youth, is called “Tinder for Teens” by some people, the DA’s Office says.

Tinder is a popular dating app some use for “hookups,” according to the DA.

Formerly known as Yellow, the Yubo app appears on a device as a yellow brick, similar to Snapchat’s color shade, but without markings inside the yellow block.

According to the Lancaster County DA’s Office, Yubo is potentially problematic because:

It is based off photo sharing, which can encourage the posting of provocative photos

Its profiles include age and location

It uses the Tinder model of swiping left or right; if two people swipe right on each other, they are connected and able to chat privately

Like any “meet-people” app, users can post as someone they really are not

The DA’s Office warns that, like any app that caters to youths, Yubo can attract adult predators posing as teens. Parents who find the app on their children’s devices should consider removing it, the DA’s Office says.