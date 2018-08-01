× Man arrested after being found in possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing police in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a man who was found hiding in drainage culvert after allegedly being found in possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing police.

Ricardo McGee Jr., 38, is facing one count of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest for the incident.

On July 31, the automated license plate readers system alerted patrol units of a stolen vehicle that had entered the borough on Lincoln Highway East.

That vehicle was located in the parking lot of McDonald’s, near Walker Road in Chambersburg. It was found to have been stolen from Maryland.

The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as McGee Jr., fled from the vehicle prior to an officer arriving.

However, a female occupant of the vehicle was able to provide a description of McGee Jr., and said that he went into the McDonald’s to purchase her a cheeseburger.

Police searched the McDonald’s store and did not find the suspect. However, several citizens told police that they saw McGee Jr. walk through the rear parking lot near Walker Road prior to police arrival.

While units searched near Walker Road, another citizen provided an exact location of where he saw McGee Jr. exit and then re-enter a wooded area on Walker Road near the creek overpass.

According to police, officers set up a perimeter and K9 Basco was deployed.

He immediately located McGee Jr., who was hiding inside a drainage culvert that carries the creek from under Interstate 81.

McGee Jr. was sent to Franklin County Jail after being unable to post bail.