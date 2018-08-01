× New traffic patterns starting next week will affect drivers on N. George St. in York

YORK — Drivers, beware: A new four-way traffic signal will be activated next week at the intersection of North George Street and Hamilton Avenue.

The signal will operate in a flashing pattern from Tuesday, August 7 to Thursday, August 9, when it will become fully active with stop and go signals.

Once that signal is active on August 9, the traffic lights at the intersection of North George Street and Jefferson Avenue will be deactivated, according to the City of York and PennDOT. Northbound drivers on George Street will no longer be able to turn left onto Jefferson Avenue, or able to turn left onto North George Street from Jefferson Avenue.

“No Left Turn” signs will installed, limiting the Jefferson Avenue intersection to right-turn movements only.

Motorists that currently use the North George Street and Jefferson Avenue traffic signal are advised to begin using the North George Street and Hamilton Avenue signal intersection, or the North George Street and Parkway Boulevard intersection instead.

The changes are being made, in part, to prepare for the opening of the York Academy Regional Charter School High School, and for the safety of its students.