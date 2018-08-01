× Ohio State places Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday as the university investigates what he knew about domestic abuse claims against an assistant coach who was fired last week.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will serve as acting head coach for the Buckeyes, expected to be one of the top teams in the nation again this season.

The announcement was made hours after the ex-wife of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith alleged publicly that she told Meyer’s wife in 2015 that Smith had assaulted her.

Ohio State has released the following statement regarding head football coach Urban Meyer. pic.twitter.com/wZc8nQoYo4 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 1, 2018

Courtney Smith made the allegations in an interview with the digital sports network Stadium and provided text messages to reporter Brett McMurphy, who posted the conversation on Facebook.

“Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban,” Courtney Smith told Stadium. “I said: ‘That’s fine, you should tell Urban.'”

Smith was fired July 23 after an Ohio court granted Courtney Smith a domestic violence protective order. The couple divorced in 2016.

Source: Fox News