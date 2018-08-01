Team coverage of Diocese of Harrisburg child sex abuse announcement, plus a survivor’s story – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

Ohio State places Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave

Posted 6:55 PM, August 1, 2018, by , Updated at 07:02PM, August 1, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday as the university investigates what he knew about domestic abuse claims against an assistant coach who was fired last week.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will serve as acting head coach for the Buckeyes, expected to be one of the top teams in the nation again this season.

The announcement was made hours after the ex-wife of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith alleged publicly that she told Meyer’s wife in 2015 that Smith had assaulted her.

Courtney Smith made the allegations in an interview with the digital sports network Stadium and provided text messages to reporter Brett McMurphy, who posted the conversation on Facebook.

“Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban,” Courtney Smith told Stadium. “I said: ‘That’s fine, you should tell Urban.'”

Smith was fired July 23 after an Ohio court granted Courtney Smith a domestic violence protective order. The couple divorced in 2016.

Source: Fox News