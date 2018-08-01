Parishioners react to the Diocese of Harrisburg announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The announcement that 71 clergy are being accused of sexual assault since the 1940’s by the Diocese of Harrisburg surprised many people in the Harrisburg area, and not just those who are members of the Catholic Church.

“I’m not sure how I feel about it,” Barbara Dorsey, who attended the Cathedral Parish of Saint Patrick Wednesday, said. “I mean, I guess the names are okay to be released."

“We're all God's children. It's sad that this has happened but it's not just the catholic church that has suffered these kinds of consequences,” Ernest Martinez, who also attended the same service as Dorsey, said. “We’re only human and we all make mistakes. I just see it as a terrible crime against a child."

The Cathedral Parish of Saint Patrick held its daily mass at noon. Dozens of people came and went. For some, it’s part of their daily routine. Many are still feeling just as strong in their faith, in spite of the bombshell that Diocese officials dropped Wednesday morning.

“We are all sinners. The actions of a few will not change my faith,” Martinez said.

“I just think that one thing is, we're all human. I understand that. So whether they're priests, or ministers or whatever, they're still men and they're still human beings. I think the problem is people expect so much from their priests, and they are the last person you'd expect to commit these kinds of crimes,” Dorsey said.

As for the diocese releasing their names, they have conflicting opinions.

“I’m sure they have brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, families who now get to bear the shame, which is sad,” Martinez said.

“They've got to be out there. To me, getting the truth out there is always a good thing,” Dorsey said.

FOX 43 reached out to several of the parishes where priests were listed in the report, but no one was able to give a comment.