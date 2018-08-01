× Part of Route 426 in Hellam Township to close August 10 for bridge replacement work

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County — The bridge carrying Route 426 over a tributary to Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township will be closed on August 10, so that workers can replace it with a pre-cast concrete box culvert, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work is expected to be finished by 6 a.m. on Monday, August 13, PennDOT says.

Preparations will begin the week of August 6, according to PennDOT. Motorists may see single-lane restrictions through the work zone during daylight hours as crews install erosion and sediment controls and mobilize equipment to prepare for the replacement project.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on August 10, Route 462 and Campbell Road, between Stonewood Road and Freysville Road, will be close to through traffic. Motorists will be detoured along Route 24, U.S. 30, and Frysville Road.

Normal traffic patterns are expected to resume by Monday, August 13, if not sooner, PennDOT says.

Work on the $556,426 project will be performed by Blooming Glen Contractors, Inc., of Bucks County. The project includes excavation and removal of the 84-year-old bridge, installation of a pre-cast concrete box culvert, roadway reconstruction, new guiderail installation, and new signage and pavement markings.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.