READ: Diocese of Harrisburg’s list of clergy and seminarians accused of sexual abuse of minors

HARRISBURG — Here is the list of clergy and seminarians who served in the Diocese of Harrisburg and were accused of sexual abuse of a child since the 1940s.

The diocese released the list at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The DOH emphasizes that the list includes summations of accusations and does not include assessments of credibility or guilt.

Cases involving allegations of indecent behavior

These involve clergy and seminarians who served in the Diocese of Harrisburg and who were alive when the diocese received the first allegation against them of sexual abuse of children.

Alexander Dario Agudelo Cano, accused of sexual abuse of a child.

Francis Allen II, accused of sexual abuse of child by two survivors. (Deceased)

John Allen, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children.

Francis Bach, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children. (Deceased)

Luis Jesus Baraja Arias, accused of sexual abuse of a child.

Richard Barry, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children. (Status unknown)

James Beeman, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children. (Deceased)

John Bostwick III, subject of two accusations of sexual abuse of a child.

Augustine Giella, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children. (Deceased)

Ronald Gonzalez, a permanent deacon in Diocese of Dallas, accused of sexually abusing a child, including abuse while he lived in Pennsylvania and was a prison chaplain.

Thomas Ronald Haney, accused of inappropriate touching and comments toward a child and after his death was accused of sexual abuse of a child by a survivor. (Deceased)

William Haviland, accused of sexual abuse of a child. (Deceased)

John Herber, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children. (Deceased)

Philip Hower, accused of sexual abuse of a child.

George Koychick, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children. (Deceased)

Kevin Labuda, accused of sexual abuse of a child.

Arthur Long, accused of soliciting a child for sex and of an allegation that he engaged in a sexual relationship with an adult that began when the person was a child. (Deceased)

David Luck, two allegations of sexual abuse of children.

Guy Marsico, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children.

Anthony McGinley, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children. (Deceased)

Charles Procopio, allegation of inappropriate touching and kissing of minors. (Deceased)

Joseph Pease, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children.

Guido Miguel Quiroz Reyes, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children. (Status unknown)

John Rebovich, accused of sexual abuse of a child by a survivor; according to online reports, years before the diocese received the allegation of abuse, he was accused in other dioceses of sexual abuse of children. (Deceased)

Thomas Scala, two allegations of sexual abuse of children.

Herbert Shank, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children

Timothy Sperber, a survivor accused a “Fr. Tim:” of sexually abusing her as a child. According to written Diocesan records, it was presumed but never established that the accusation was against Fr. Tim Sperber because he was assigned to the rectory where and when the survivor stated the abuse occurred.

Carl Steffen, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor. Also, was accused of inappropriate questioning of multiple children regarding sexual subject matter. (Deceased)

John Tokarick, Jr. was accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Salvatore Zangari, multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children. (Deceased)

Cases involving allegations of inappropriate behavior (e.g. kissing)

Walter Emala, individual alleged that she saw him kiss a minor on the lips, sometime in the early 1980s. He is on the list of accused priests of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. (Deceased)

Ibarra Mercado, the diocese received an allegation from the Military Archdiocese that he had been accused of kissing a child on the grounds of the Lebanon VA Hospital.

James Rush, accused of hugging and kissing a child, holding hands with the child and saying various things to the child suggesting they were in a relationship.

Cases involving allegations of child pornography

Donald Cramer II, investigated by Homeland Security for possible child pornography and federal law violations. Homeland Security found nothing criminal on his computer and ceased its investigation.

Paul Fisher, admitted that he visited some websites that may have contained images of unclothed minors. A forensic examination was done of his computer and turned over to the FBI, which found no criminal images. The matter was re-investigated later and additional images were recovered from the computer. Those images were turned over to the district attorney who concluded the computer did not contain criminal images.

Donald Hackman (Tim), guilty in federal court for sending child pornography.

Kevin Kayda II, personal laptop computer was forensically evaluated and found to contain images of child pornography as well as internet usage involving child pornography websites. (Deceased)

Thomas Kajovsky, the diocese received an allegation that pornography was found in his room that contained an image of a nude altar boy. In another incident, a book of animated pornography was found his room that appeared to depict child sex abuse. The book was turned over to the district attorney, who concluded it was not criminal. (Deceased)

Cases involving allegations of inappropriate communications with children

Robert Logue, the diocese received an accusation that he had inappropriate communication with a child.

Bryan Schlager, accused of engaging in a number of inappropriate communications with several children.

Cases involving allegations of indecent behavior after accused’s death

John Bolen, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Patrick D’Alessandro, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Philip DeChico, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Raymond Dougherty, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Joseph Driscoll, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Joseph Hager, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Francis Hudak, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Thomas Lawler, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Robert Maher, was the subject of multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children.

Daniel Mahoney, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor and by another person.

Neil Murphy, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

James Noel, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Stephen Rolko, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

John Suknaic, accused of sexual abuse of a child.

Francis Taylor, accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Frederick Vaughn, was the subject of multiple allegations of sexual abuse of children.

James Vecera, a deacon, was accused of sexual abuse of a child by the survivor.

Cases involving allegations of inappropriate behavior (i.e. kissing) after accused’s death

Frederick Bradel, after his death, accused of several years of inappropriate behavior by the survivor. (Deceased)

John McDevitt, after his death, accused of kissing a child. Also, after death, he was named in a lawsuit filed in Delaware alleging he committed sexual abuse of a child.

Cases where abuse was alleged to have occurred in another diocese

Gerard Bugge (or Gerald), on list of accused priests of the Archdiocese of Baltimore (Deceased). Not subject of any allegations of abuse in the Harrisburg Diocese. (Deceased)

William Cawley, accused of a sexual abuse of a child in a lawsuit in Wyoming, but was not the subject of any allegation in the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Bernard Flanagan, a priest of the diocese of Allentown, was used as a chaperone for an unsanctioned international trip attended by students of Bishop McDevitt High School. He was allegedly the subject of a sexual abuse allegation in the Diocese of Allentown.

William Geiger, according to online reports, was accused in a lawsuit in Ohio of abusing three individuals there when they were children. (Deceased)

Edward Konat, shortly after being assigned to Harrisburg Diocese, the diocese received a report from the Diocese of Salt Lake City that he was several times accused of “sexual advances” toward young men. He was asked to resign, which he did.

Reginald Krakovsky, on list of accused priests of the Diocese of St. Cloud in Minnesota. (Deceased)

Jerome Kucan, on list of accused priests of the Diocese of Erie. (Deceased)

Robert Poandl, according to online reports, was convicted in federal court for transporting a minor across state lines for purposes of sex.

William Presley, on list of accused priests of the Diocese of Erie. (Deceased)

Raymond Prybis, according to online reports, was accused of sexual misconduct with a child while serving in Massachusetts.

Patrick Shannon, accused by the survivor of sexual abuse of a child regarding abuse the survivor suffered in Maryland.

James Shaughnessey, on list of accused priests of the Archdiocese of Boston.