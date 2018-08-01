Strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours possible Wednesday; areas of flooding possible

BETTER SHOWER & STORM CHANCES: Better chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected through the rest of the week. It’s important to note that some heavy thunderstorms could bring a return to some areas of flooding, but it should be more isolated than last week should this happen. Otherwise, it’s more of the same Wednesday. Some showers start the day, with perhaps some hazy spots. Temperatures begin in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. There’s a chance for some strong to severe storms should enough daytime heating manage to sneak into the area. Damaging winds and heavy downpours would be the primary threats, but a very small hail and tornado chance cannot be ruled out entirely. Temperatures reach the middle 80s, and it’s even muggier. The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues through the evening, before conditions settle through the night. Hazy and foggy spots could form. Lows fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible once again on Thursday. Depending on coverage, afternoon temperatures could be slightly lower than Wednesday. Friday brings the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs are in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend still brings some small thunderstorm chances, but it’s also warmer and a bit muggier. Saturday brings the chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Sunday looks even drier, but a couple thunderstorms can’t be entirely ruled out. Readings are back into the upper 80s, but a few locations could flirt with 90 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Monday is hot and muggy. Temperatures are near 90 degrees again, and there’s the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms for the region. It’s very warm and steamy. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!