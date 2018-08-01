× U.S. prosecutors announce arrests of Ukranian hackers charged with stealing data from American businesses

The U.S. Department of Justice is set to announce that several Ukranian hackers charged with stealing huge amounts of payment card numbers and other date from American businesses have been arrested, according to a Reuters report.

The suspects are reportedly members of Carbanak, a hacking gang investigators say is one of the world’s most prolific cyber crime organizations, Reuters reports.

Sources told Reuters about the arrests ahead of a briefing scheduled for later today in Seattle, where the Justice Department said representatives from credit card companies Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc would join prosecutors and the FBI to disclose arrests and indictments in a major international cyber investigation.