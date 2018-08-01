× Want to own Han Solo’s jacket from ‘The Empire Strikes Back?’ It’ll cost you about $1 million

UNITED KINGDOM — If you’ve got about a million bucks just burning a hole in your pocket, you could be the proud owner of Han Solo’s jacket from “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.”

The jacket worn by roguish scoundrel from a galaxy far, far away is the signature item that will be up for sale on September 20, when the UK-based auction house Prop Store will hold an auction. The jacket is expected to fetch anywhere from $650,000 to $1.3 million at auction, according to msn.com.

There were several versions of the jacket worn by Harrison Ford, who portrayed Solo in the film. Prop Store says the one it’s selling was worn during scenes in Bespin’s Cloud City, when he met Lando Calrissian and eventually wound up getting frozen in carbonite. Prop Store says the jacket can be screen-matched with scenes from the film based on unique pocket placement and collar stitching.

The jacket is made of a cotton-wool blend with a polyester satin lining and features a mandarin collar, pockets on both sides at the chest and waist, a large pocket on the rear, a faux-pocket on the left arm and shoulder panel detailing, msn.com says.

But Han Solo’s jacket isn’t the only iconic piece of fashion worn by Harrison Ford that will be up for sale.

One of the fedoras Ford wore while portraying Indiana Jones in the 1981 film “Raiders of the Lost Ark” will be auctioned off as well. The hat, made of rabbit felt with a dark brown ribbon and leather sweatband, is signed by Ford on the inside. The unique marks on the hat, made by creating its distressed look, can be screen-matched to the film and production photos, Prop Store says.

The hat is expected to bring in anywhere from $260,000 to $400,000 at auction.