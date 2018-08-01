York/Adams Drug & Alcohol Commission partners with local pharmacy for easier access to Narcan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AIRVILLE, Pa. - A new partnership formed to help people who overdose on heroin.

The York-Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission is teaming up with Minnich's Pharmacy in York to provide Narcan kits to ambulance services that can be left behind for people who overdose and refuse to go to the hospital.

A state law was recently changed to allow that. EMS workers said this will help some families.

“Some people don’t realize a family member has an issue until they overdose so it can be very upsetting, you know they can feel very helpless so this will help empower them,” Chief Laura Taylor with Southern York County EMS, said. “The kits actually have something in them where people can go and theres a number to call where they can get help and resources and rehab."

The Narcan kits are free to first responders.