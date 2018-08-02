‘Active shooter situation’ at Wright-Patterson Air Force base was just a training exercise, base says
UPDATE, 3:40 p.m.: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced there was no active shooter situation. It was a training exercise that involved an active shooter scenario, the base says.
An “unknown individual” called 911 believing it was an actual incident, according to the base.
DAYTON, Ohio — Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a possible “active shooter” at a hospital on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said security forces and the fire department responded to the incident at 12:40 p.m. and that base personnel were directed to shelter in place until it is investigated.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it is responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. Keep checking FOX43 for updates.