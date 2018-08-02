× ‘Active shooter situation’ at Wright-Patterson Air Force base was just a training exercise, base says

UPDATE, 3:40 p.m.: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced there was no active shooter situation. It was a training exercise that involved an active shooter scenario, the base says.

An “unknown individual” called 911 believing it was an actual incident, according to the base.

DAYTON, Ohio — Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a possible “active shooter” at a hospital on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said security forces and the fire department responded to the incident at 12:40 p.m. and that base personnel were directed to shelter in place until it is investigated.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it is responding to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF Columbus Field Division is responding to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ycVlbpZzYE — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) August 2, 2018

At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

Our first priority in any emergency incident is to protect the men and women at Wright-Patt. Our base security forces defenders and fire department personnel are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action. An investigation is under way. — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

