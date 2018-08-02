× Carlisle man facing charges after allegedly dragging ex-girlfriend by hair, assaulting her

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after allegedly dragging his ex-girlfriend by her hair and assaulting her.

Kenneth Grant, 20, is facing simple assault, domestic violence, and harassment charges.

On August 2 around 12:50 a.m., police met with a victim.

She told police that she engaged in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Grant, at their residence in the 300 block of W. North St.

During that argument, Grant allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled her around the room.

The victim also told police that she was slapped and kicked by the suspect, which left red marks on her arms and legs.

Grant was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Booking Center to be held for arraignment on the charges.