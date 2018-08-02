× Comcast, Amazon agree to bring Prime Video to cable company’s Xfinity X1 customers

PHILADELPHIA — An agreement has been reached to bring Prime Video to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 service, the cable company and Amazon announced Thursday.

Expected to launch later this year, Prime Video will give Xfinity X1 TV customers access to thousands of additional premium shows and movies over the internet, Comcast said in a release. The agreement between the two companies is the first time Amazon’s streaming service will be on a multi-channel television service in the United States.

With the integration, customers will be able watch Amazon Studios originals like “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Sneaky Pete” and “Goliath” as well as live events and TV, titles available to rent or buy, or to watch with a Prime Video Channels subscription, the release stated.

“Amazon Prime Video’s growing list of originals, movies, shows, documentaries, and kids’ programming will be an excellent complement to the overall X1 viewing experience,” said Dana Strong, President of Consumer Services, Comcast. “We want to give customers easy access to all their favorite content in one place. X1 continues to be a platform that can curate live TV, On Demand movies and shows, and streaming internet video and music titles into one, easy-to-use, seamless experience.”

Greg Hart, Vice President of Amazon Prime Video, added, “Prime Video is dedicated to making your favorite shows and movies effortless to watch. The addition of the Prime Video app to X1 will make navigating between Prime Video and live TV easier than ever. We are excited for our Prime members to seamlessly find the shows and movies they love.”