HERSHEY — A crash involving a tractor trailer truck on Interstate 81 South in the Hershey area has closed all lanes, according to PennDOT.

UPDATE: Crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 80 – PA 743 and Exit: PA 39 – MANADA HILL/HERSHEY. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) August 2, 2018

The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. between the exits for Route 743 and Route 39 (Manada Hill/Hershey).

