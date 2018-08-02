× Crews on the scene of crash in Upper Leacock Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of an early morning crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. in the 300 block of West Main Street and Market Square in Upper Leacock Township.

Authorities say that the crash involved five patients, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.