Dockside Willies saying 'thank you' to fire companies who helped put out fire at business

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Cumberland County restaurant is saying “thank you” to firefighters who put out a fire at the business last week.

On July 23, the kitchen at Dockside Willies caught fire, damaging the inside of the restaurant.

Less than two weeks later — on Friday, August 3 — the Wormleysburg restaurant is hosting a party with live music and a limited menu with the proceeds going toward local fire companies. The party begins at 4 p.m. and will be held on the outdoor deck.