Family from Lebanon County hopes loved one’s remains among those brought over from North Korea

NORTH ANNVILLE TWP., LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. -- More than 60 years later, a family from Lebanon County hopes they may soon have the remains of a loved one who never returned from the Korean War.

Just this week, 55 cases of remains were returned to the United States from North Korea.

A Lebanon County family is hoping that it leads to the remains of their loved one, presumed dead in the Korean War during the early 1950's, to finally be returned.

Corporal Andrew Boyer sent his last letter to his sister 5 days before he was presumed dead.

It’s been nearly 67 years since that day and his family in Lebanon County never really had the chance to say goodbye.

The family never gave up, urging President Trump to make returning remains of fallen service members a priority.

“Mr. President. My mother is 94 and has a brother that is..." Mary College of North Annville Township trails off.

College gets emotional reading the email she wrote to President Donald Trump.

"He was corporal Andrew P. Boyer, U.S. Army, and presumed dead, September the 7th, 1951," she reads from her email.

Corporal Andrew Boyer, her uncle, just 23-years-old, never made it home from North Korea.

"He didn’t even want to go," said Anna Albert, Corporal Boyer's sister.

Nearly 67 years later, family holds onto memories of their loved one.

"He was so comical, and he always had an answer for ya. You just fell in love with him," added Albert.

They cherish simple things, like a letter.

"This is the last letter he wrote. Nobody else got a letter after this one," explained Albert.

"September 2nd, 1951... Dear Anna, I thought I may have as well write while I have the time to now," the letter reads.

So many years have passed with so many unanswered questions.

“I grew up all my life, not knowing where my uncle was. If he was prisoner of war, if he was MIA," said College.

“I just figured he wouldn’t be coming home because it's been so long," explained Albert.

Now, the remains of some fallen service members from North Korea have been brought home, and there might be some hope for his family.

FOX43 asked, "How do you feel knowing there’s a chance to get that closure?”

“Emotional," replied College. "I don’t know if it’s my family, but it’s somebody’s family."

Corporal Boyer’s 94-year-old sister has a message for President Trump.

"Thank you, keep working at them," said Albert.

It could take weeks before the remains are identified.

If Corporal Andrew Boyer is among them, his family says they hope to have his final resting place in Lebanon County, buried right next to his mom and dad... nearly 67 years overdue.