FBI offers reward for tips leading to arrest of Schuylkill County man who threatened to kill the president

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Schuylkill County man wanted for threatening the life of President Donald Trump, a Northampton County district attorney, a police chief, and other law enforcement officers.

Shawn Christy, of McAdoo, issued the threats on Facebook between June 3 and June 12, the FBI says. He allegedly threatened to shoot President Trump in the head, and threatened to use “lethal force” on any law enforcement officer who attempted to detain him.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Christy by the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania, in Wilkes-Barre on June 19. He is charged with Interstate Communication of Threats and Threats Against the President of the United States.

Investigators are still searching for Christy, whom they say may be in possession of several stolen handguns. He may also be clean-shaven now, law enforcement officials say.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online.