Flooding remains a high concern with more showers and thunderstorms expected Friday, however, it’s drier and warmer for the weekend!

ANOTHER DAY WITH THE UMBRELLA

Another round of showers and thunderstorms, capable of heavy downpours, are possible this evening. Flash flooding becomes more likely if heavy rain moves over vulnerable areas. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the area through Friday morning. Temperatures overnight are warm in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and it’s stuffy once again. We still need to carry the umbrella for Friday as the threat for showers and thunderstorms lingers. Heavy pockets of rain possible too. Clouds and showers hold temperatures around 80 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Finally, drier weather works back across the area in time for the weekend. The trade off is much warmer temperatures. Both days could still see a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. Highs in the upper 80s Saturday, and even warmer near 90 for Sunday. The humidity remains making it feel even hotter.

NEXT WEEK

Except for a stray afternoon thunderstorm, Monday is hot near 90 again. A few spots could even sneak into the lower 90s. It continues muggy and sticky. Tuesday, storm chances return by afternoon and evening. Readings fall a bit to the upper 80s. A small shower and thunderstorm chance continues Wednesday, otherwise, it’s humid, and temperatures drop back to the middle and upper 80s. Thursday looks dry and more comfortable with high pressure in control. Seasonable highs in the middle 80s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist