× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (August 2, 2018)

A Harrisburg bar is taking a stand against sexual assault by offering free chemical test strips that will reveal if a drink has been tampered with. We’ll talk with the owner of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center about these test kits and how the bar is encouraging patrons to stay safe and watchful for sex predators. Expect more on this story on FOX43 News First at Four.

We’re expecting showers to return this afternoon, but they will not be widespread. Any downpours will be isolated and will not approach last week’s rainfall, but you should still keep an eye on areas prone to flooding. Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s going to be pretty dry, with only a small chance for thunderstorms. Catch a full forecast coming up on FOX43 News First at Four and stay Weather Smart!