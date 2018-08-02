× Hersheypark announces it’s adding Reese’s Cupfusion, a new, interactive ride for next summer

HERSHEY — A new, interactive ride is coming to Hersheypark next summer, the park announced Thursday.

In a video posted on YouTube, Hersheypark introduced plans for Reese’s Cupfusion, which it describes as a “new, dark ride gaming experience.”

Riders will undergo a mission to protect the Reese’s factory from monsters and prevent them from stealing the vaunted Crystal Cup. Aided by Commander Cup, riders will be armed with an Amplifier that beams Reese’s spirit at the invaders, who are attempting to help themselves to unauthorized goodies.

The more monsters you incapacitate, the higher your score. Riders with good enough aim can even generate enough points to earn a place in the Hall of Fame.