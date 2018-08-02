× Lancaster County man accused of trying to solicit sex from a 17-year-old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 49-year-old Willow Street, Lancaster County man has been charged with trying to solicit sex from a 17-year-old girl, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Wayne R. Rhodes was charged with felony counts of promoting prostitution of a minor and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor after Millersville police say he sent the girl lewd messages and a photograph earlier this year.

Rhodes was arrested Thursday and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller, who set bail at $75,000.

The investigation began in June when the victim and a relative reported the inappropriate messages to police. The investigation determined that Rhodes had been contacting the girl between January and June, using the Kik messenger app. He allegedly sent several lewd messages, including offers of money in exchange for sexual contact with the girl.

He also allegedly sent the victim a lewd photo, police say.