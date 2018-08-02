× Lancaster County woman accused of striking man’s vehicle with bat

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Mount Joy woman is facing charges of stalking, reckless endangerment and other offenses after police say she used a baseball bat to strike a man’s car.

Jennifer Lynn Drescher, 31, is also charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident, which occurred at 9:39 a.m. on July 27 at the intersection of Chester Road and Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township.

According to Manheim Township Police, Drescher exited her vehicle and began striking the victim’s car with the bat. When the victim drove off, Drescher allegedly followed in her vehicle, exiting when the victim stopped at an intersection.

At that point, police say, Drescher exited her car and began striking the victim’s vehicle again, this time shattering a window. Police say the victim was in fear of bodily injury and was suffering from emotional distress after the attack, which caused $2,518.76 in damage to the victim’s vehicle.