Latest Forever stamps have a touch of magic

LAS VEGAS — The latest Forever stamps come on a special souvenir sheet with a touch of magic.

The U.S. Postal Service said that The Art of Magic souvenir sheet will feature three identical stamps that show a white rabbit in a black hat. And by rotating each stamp, you will be able to see the rabbit “pop” out of the hat.

Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp, and Jay Fletcher created the illustration and served as the typographer.

A second version of the stamp will not have the magical effect but it will also appear in a pane of 20 of The Art of Magic stamps that feature classic depictions of magic, according to USPS. This pane will include stamps that show a fortune teller using a crystal ball (prediction), a woman floating in air (levitation), an empty bird cage (vanishing) and a bird emerging from a flower (transformation), USPS added.

The stamps will be released Tuesday, August 7.

The souvenir sheet will only be available for purchase online at usps.com, mail order through USA Philatelic, and by toll-free phone order at 1-800-STAMP-24.