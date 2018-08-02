Mecum Auctions In Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett had the chance to checkout the beautiful cars up for auction in Harrisburg at the Mecum Auctions at the Farm Show. Mecum Auctions started in 1988 with its first official auction at the Rockford Airport. Now Mecum now offering more than 20,000 lots per year and averaging more than one auction each month.

The auction will take place at the Harrisburg Farm Show Complex starting on Thursday until Sunday. For more information checkout there website at: https://www.mecum.com.