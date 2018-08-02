Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire comes to life ahead of opening weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM, LANCASTER COUNTY -- This weekend is opening weekend for the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire at the Mount Hope Estate in Manheim, Lancaster County. Once open to the public, guests will be invited to live the excitement and adventures of Kings, Queens and even jousting knights.

Opening weekend is also Children's Fantasy Weekend at the Renaissance Faire. Guests are encouraged to bring their children for special opening weekend pricing and have a day of play! Even his Royal Highness will be on the grounds to meet and greet his biggest fans.

Single-day General Admission: $27.95 Online/$31.95 Front Gate

Adult Season Passes $125 Online/Front Gate

Single-day Children (ages 5-11) Admission: $12.95 Online/Front Gate

Season Passes: $45 Children 5-11 Online/Front Gate

Children ages 4 & under: Free!

Select weekend discounts are also available.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire runs for 13 weekends from early-August through late-October and features over 90 stage shows daily, over 20 royal kitchens and artisan merchants. A complete list of weekend themes and events can be found on the PA Ren Faire website.

FOX43's Lynda Weed visited the estate this morning to check it all out.