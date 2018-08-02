Phillies acquire reliever Aaron Loup

ATLANTA, GA JULY 11: Blue Jays relief pitcher Aaron Loup (62) throws a pitch to the plate during the game between Atlanta and Toronto on July 11th, 2018 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Braves defeated the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 9 - 5. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have added reinforcements to their bullpen.
The team acquired left-handed reliever Aaron Loup on Tuesday from the Toronto Blue Jays for prospect Jacob Waguespack.
Loup, 30, doesn’t have his best numbers this season, as he sports a 4.54 ERA in 35.2 innings. He has struck out 42 batters while walking 13.
However, Loup’s career numbers show that he can be an effective reliever, as he has a 3.47 ERA and lefties have only hit .231 off him over parts of seven sesaons.