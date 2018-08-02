× Phillies acquire reliever Aaron Loup

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have added reinforcements to their bullpen.

The team acquired left-handed reliever Aaron Loup on Tuesday from the Toronto Blue Jays for prospect Jacob Waguespack.

Loup, 30, doesn’t have his best numbers this season, as he sports a 4.54 ERA in 35.2 innings. He has struck out 42 batters while walking 13.

However, Loup’s career numbers show that he can be an effective reliever, as he has a 3.47 ERA and lefties have only hit .231 off him over parts of seven sesaons.