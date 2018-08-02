× Police searching for Lancaster woman accused of stealing $900 with victim’s debit card

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Lancaster woman who allegedly stole $900 using a victim’s debit card.

Rasheda Grazier, 38, is facing access device fraud, criminal attempt at access device fraud, and identity theft among other related charges.

From April 10 to May 31, Grazier used a victim’s debit card to make several Western Union transactions to herself.

Grazier used the victim’s name, date of birth, address and phone number to complete the transactions.

Finally, Grazier used her own driver’s license to claim the Western Union transaction money.

In total, Grazier stole $900.

She is a wanted person at this time and her whereabouts are unknown.

Any person that knows Grazier’s location is asked to call the Manheim Township Police.