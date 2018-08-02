× Police searching for missing Middletown man

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Swatara Township Police are searching for a Middletown man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Kory Zimmer, of the 100 block of Eby Lane, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police say. Zimmer has a history of seizures, and does not have his medication with him, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Swatara Township Police Department at (717) 939-0463 or submit a tip online.