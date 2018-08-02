× Ravens open NFL preseason in Hall of Fame Game tonight

OHIO– The Baltimore Ravens will help open up a new NFL season.

The 2018 NFL Preseason kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m. during the league’s annual Hall of Fame game.

Tonight’s match up will have the Ravens facing off against the Chicago Bears.

While most of the teams’ starters won’t see the field tonight, the fact that there is football is enough for some fans.

Fans may be interested to see the Ravens’ first round pick, QB Lamar Jackson, in action for the first time.

He is expected to see the field for at least a few series tonight.

Of course, the game kicks off the league’s Hall-of-Fame proceedings, with inductions to take place this weekend.