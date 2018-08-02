Showers and storms continue for Thursday; isolated areas of flooding remain possible

HEAVY RAIN THREAT CONTINUES: The threat for heavy showers and thunderstorms capable of producing areas of flooding continues for Thursday. However, the threat remains isolated, not widespread. A few isolated showers begin the morning, in addition to areas of haze, and perhaps some fog. Temperatures begin in the middle 60s to lower 70s, making for a warm and stuffy start. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to flare up once again through the rest of Thursday. The chance remains for locally heavy downpours. Rainfall amounts won’t near last week’s but some areas of flash flooding remain a concern during the afternoon. Areas hardest hit last week are most at risk. Some showers are still possible through the night. Expect lows to fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s. Friday brings the chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend still brings some small thunderstorm chances, but it’s much drier for Central PA. It’s also warmer and a bit muggier. Saturday brings the chance for a couple isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Sunday looks even drier, but a couple thunderstorms can’t be entirely ruled out. Readings are back into the upper 80s, but a few locations could flirt with 90 degrees. Heat indices feel like the lower 90s for many, with a steamy feel in place.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Monday is hot and muggy. Temperatures are near 90 degrees again, and there’s the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms for the region. It’s very warm and steamy. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday brings the possibility for a few thunderstorms too, but this depends on the timing of the next system, so we’ll keep an eye on it.

Have a great Thursday!