Suspect in Harrisburg rape case from July accused of similar attack that occurred in May

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man accused of raping a woman he mat at a Harrisburg bar on July 13 has been charged with a similar sexual assault on another woman in May, according to Harrisburg Police.

Michael Ray Wright, 33, is already facing charges of rape — forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual assault — forcible compulsion, indecent assault — forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment in connection to the July 13 attack on a woman he met at HMAC.

Now Wright is facing additional charges for an attack that occurred on May 25.

In that case, police say, the victim met Wright and another woman at a local bar on 3rd Street. The victim invited Wright and the other woman to her residence, according to police. After the second woman left, Wright allegedly grabbed the victim by her face and threatened to kill her if she screamed, police say. He punched her in the back of the head and threatened her a second time when she attempted to make noise to alert her neighbors, according to police.

Wright then forced the victim onto a bed and raped her, according to police.

Police have charged Wright with rape — threat of forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse — forcible compulsion, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent of other, and terroristic threats.