Sweet Earth Foods recalls Aloha BBQ Quesadillas due to possible undeclared egg and milk allergens

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sweet Earth Foods is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited amount of 8-ounce packages of Sweet Earth Aloha BBQ Quesadilla due to mismatched packaging, resulting in undeclared egg and milk allergens, according to the Food & Drug Administration said Thursday.

People who are allergic to eggs or milk could have a serious or life- threatening reaction if they consume this item. A UPC code of 016741000551 appears on the back of the package. The “best by” date of 6/28/19 and lot number of 8149 appears on the side of the package.

The product being recalled has Sweet Earth Aloha BBQ Quesadilla exterior packaging but incorrectly contains the Sweet Earth Mile High Quesadilla in an interior clear plastic wrapper that reads “MILE HIGH.”

The ingredient statement on the exterior package applies to the Aloha BBQ Quesadilla and does not identify eggs and milk, which are in the Mile High Quesadilla. For consumers not allergic to eggs or milk, there is no safety issue with this product. The company has received no reports of illnesses to date associated with this product.

The product was produced on May 29, 2018. Sweet Earth determined the limited quantity of product with mismatched packaging was distributed only to Target stores nationally and Strack & Van Til Food Market in Indiana/Illinois. No other production dates or Sweet Earth products are impacted by this recall. Only product with the mismatched packaging is being recalled.

Sweet Earth is investigating this incident while working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to implement this voluntary recall. Sweet Earth was first notified of the mismatched packaging through a consumer contact.

Consumers with egg and milk allergies who may have purchased the recalled product should not consume it. All consumers who have purchased the recalled product are eligible for a replacement by contacting Sweet Earth at zenfarmer@sweetearthfoods.com or (831) 375-8673. The phone line will be open 24 hours per day and staffed from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PDT, Monday-Friday.

The quality, safety and integrity of Sweet Earth products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.