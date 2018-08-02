× U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of attacking medical personnel, law enforcement

HARRISBURG — A New Cumberland man accused of attacking medical personnel and law enforcement while he made threats in February was arrested Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Robert Baker, 48, was located in the 1600 block of Elm Street in New Cumberland and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and the fugitive task force. He was turned over to local authorities.

“This fugitive put the community and law enforcement at risk, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said. “I commend the fugitive task force for their diligence in apprehending Baker before someone else got seriously hurt.”

Swatara Township Police obtained an arrest warrant, charging Baker with aggravated assault, following the incident that occurred on February 10.