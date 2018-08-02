Update: One lane open on I-81 South after tractor-trailer crash
Update, 2:05 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brent Miller tweeted that one southbound lane is open on Interstate 81.
Update, 1:30 p.m.: There is now an accident on I-81 North in the same area, according to PennDOT.
The crash is on the northbound lanes near Exit 77 (Route 39).
HERSHEY — A crash involving a tractor trailer truck on Interstate 81 South in the Hershey area has closed all lanes, according to PennDOT.
The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. between the exits for Route 743 and Route 39 (Manada Hill/Hershey).
This is a developing story. FOX43 will update it as more information becomes available.
