WellSpan Health's newest location in downtown York to open August 6

YORK — WellSpan Health’s newest location in downtown York is one step closer to opening.

On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside of F.W. Woolworth Department Store Building, the home of WellSpan on Market. The historic but newly restored building is located at 46 West Market Street.

Opening its doors to patients on Monday, August 6, WellSpan on Market will offer outpatient laboratory testing services to patients, including blood and urine specimen collection and glucose tolerance testing. It will also serve as a hub for health screening events, health talks and other health and wellness resources, according to the health system’s news release.

“This location is another example of WellSpan’s commitment to those who live, work and play in the City of York, and it will be a great addition to the bustling downtown business district,” said Vicky Diamond, vice president of ancillary services for WellSpan. “We’re part of York. Our patients are our friends and neighbors. And making it as easy as possible for our neighbors to get the health services they need is something we’re passionate about.”

Vintage photos of the former F.W. Woolworth Department Store will be featured throughout WellSpan on Market as a nod to the building’s history, the release added. WellSpan also teamed up with York-based The Parliament Arts Organization to showcase original work by a local artist, which will be displayed in the large storefront window of the facility, the release states.

“We’re proud to help breathe new life into this beautiful community landmark,” added Keith Noll, senior vice president, WellSpan Health and president, WellSpan York Hospital. “WellSpan on Market is part of our ongoing investment in the City of York and promoting a healthy, vibrant community for those who live and work here.”

An open house will be held for the public on Friday, August 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.