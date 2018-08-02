Woman charged after police say she rammed vehicle into another that had three children inside

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Steelton woman accused of ramming her vehicle into another — which had three children inside — following a child custody exchange has been charged, Penbrook Borough Police said Thursday.

Tiasia Wright, 24, is charged with recklessly endangering another person. She also faces multiple driving violations.

Police allege that Wright became hostile and made threats toward the victim during the exchange which took place at a 7-Eleven on Walnut Street on July 22.

After the victim left, Wright allegedly rammed that person’s vehicle with her vehicle several times, police say.