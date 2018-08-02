× York is looking for the perfect tree to decorate Continental Square of the holidays

YORK — Yes, we know it’s August.

Yes, it might seem a little early to be thinking of the holiday season.

With all that said, the City of York announced Tuesday that it has begun looking for the perfect tree to place on Continental Square for the holidays.

If you have a spruce tree more than 30 feet tall that you think would be a perfect candidate, contact Carol Godfrey at (717) 845-9351.

The selected tree will be removed at no cost to the property owner, and will be placed on Continental Square in downtown York, where the community will gather on Saturday, Dec. 1 to kick off the holiday season with Light Up York festivities.