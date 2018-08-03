A few lingering showers early Saturday with only an isolated thunderstorm chance for the afternoon, otherwise, drier air returns for a few days!

DRIER FOR THE WEEKEND

Another round of showers and thunderstorms, capable of heavy downpours, are possible this evening. Flash flooding becomes more likely if heavy rain moves over vulnerable areas. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues until 10PM. There could be leftover showers in the morning Saturday. Morning lows drop to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Pattern begins to change into the weekend. While there is a small thunderstorm chance in the afternoon, most areas are dry thanks to a westerly flow. It is warmer and humid in the upper 80s. It’s been 17 days since topping out officially at 90 degrees. That changes Sunday with highs expected to be much warmer. In fact, we are talking heat indices climbing up towards 100 degrees. That is what it will feel like outside. Plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Just be sure to apply the sunscreen.

NEXT WEEK

Except for a stray afternoon thunderstorm, Monday is hot near 90 again. A few spots could even sneak into the lower 90s, however, remember when we factor in the humidity, heat indices will be near 100 degrees again. So take it easy outdoors and keep an eye on those more vulnerable to the heat. It continues muggy and sticky. Our next system approaches Tuesday. Storm chances return by afternoon and evening. Readings fall a bit to the upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms still possible Wednesday. It’s humid, with highs in the middle and upper 80s. With high pressure in control, Thursday and Friday looks dry and more comfortable. Seasonable highs in the middle 80s.

