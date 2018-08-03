Catch the last bit of summer fun at Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Summer is winding down, but that doesn't mean that the fun is ending in Hershey!

Hersheypark and The Boardwalk are open daily through August, with The Boardwalk wrapping up the summer season on Labor Day.

There are a number of shows coming to Hershey this month, with the Show of the Summer coming to the Giant Center this weekend!

Next weekend, Counting Crows will hit the Hersheypark Stadium stage while Cirque du Soleil Crystal will finish off the month at the Giant Center from August 29 - September 2.

If you're into the jazz scene, Swing by Jazz on the Veranda at the Hotel Hershey, is every Friday night in August from 7-10 p.m.

Live on the Lawn will be every Thursday and Friday night from 6-9 p.m.

Finally, if you're looking for some relaxation, the Meltspa by Hershey is offering the seasonal Coconut Lime Collection, which is available now through September 30.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Kaylee Dugan from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts stopped by the set to offer more on the fun in Hershey this month.