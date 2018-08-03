× Center for Traffic Safety says sobriety checkpoint will be in place in Lancaster County this weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Center for Traffic Safety announced Friday that a sobriety checkpoint will be in place in Lancaster County at some point this weekend.

The activity will be held sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday, the Center said.

Sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols, and other enforcement activities organized as part of the Impaired Driving Program are funded with federal grant money provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and established on sections of roadway that have proven to be high in impaired driving incidents, the Center says.