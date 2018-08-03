× Columbia man will serve 6-12 years in prison for attack on 62-year-old victim

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — The “primary participant” in the severe beating of a 62-year-old man in Columbia last year will serve up to 12 years in prison after sentencing this week, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Randy Howard, 22, pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated assault and conspiracy in connection to the attack, which occurred on Sept. 3, 2017.

The victim in the case sustained facial fractures and a permanent injury to his right eye, according to testimony.

Howard was sentenced to 6-12 years in prison under the terms of a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Ande Gonzalez.

According to police, Howard was part of a group of people being loud at 3 a.m. on Walnut Street. The victim came out of his house and asked the group to move along, members of the group attacked him, police say.

Police identified Howard as a primary participant in the attack. Surveillance video shows him punching and kicking the victim, knocking him to the ground. The group continued attacking the victim after he fell, according to police.

In court, Judge Totaro called the incident “senseless” and said Howard could have just walked away.

Howard left a cellphone at the scene, which the victim’s wife recovered and turned over to police.

Shakim N. McIlwain, 23, who also was charged, is serving a 4-to-10-year sentence.

Howard was charged, but was on the lam until a tip after publicity of McIlwain’s conviction in March led police to Howard.

McIlwain and Howard also are ordered to pay $910 in restitution costs.