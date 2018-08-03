× Cumberland County man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

MONT ALTO, Cumberland County — Police have charged a 33-year-old Mont Alto man with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

According to State Police, Tom Mowers is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age and indecent exposure.

The alleged sexual assault took place between March and June, police say.