Hanover Police investigating attempted strong-arm robbery

HANOVER — Police are investigating an attempting strong-arm robbery that occurred early Friday morning on the 200 block of Pleasant Street.

According to Hanover Borough Police, the incident occurred at 4:09 a.m. The victim, a 64-year-old woman, told police she encountered an unknown male subject, who allegedly assaulted her and struck her with an unknown object. He searched through her belongings before fleeing the scene on foot, police say.

The victim sustained moderate injuries and was taken to York Hospital for treatment, according to police.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall male with an average build. He was wearing dark-colored pants, a dark-colored shirt, and a mask over his face. He was last seen running west on School Avenue, police say.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information about the suspect is asked to contact Hanover Police at (717) 637-5575.