Hershey announces its bike-sharing program now has an available downtown station

HERSHEY — The Downtown Hershey Association announced Friday that a new bike-sharing program is now available in downtown Hershey.

Hershey Bikes, a Zagster bike share program, is the first expansion of a program that already exists at the Cocoa Beanery and on the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus. The downtown station is fully integrated with other stations, and will enable medical center associates to bike to Downtown Hershey events, shops, and restaurants.

Residents, visitors, and others who work downtown will also be able to check out bikes to ride on the Jonathan Eshenour Memorial Trail, or to visit other destinations. Riders can dock their bikes at satellite stations like the Cocoa Beanery.

Riders can check out a bike by using the Zagster mobile app, which features both pay-as-you-go and annual membership options. Bikes rented with the pay-as-you-go option cost $1.50 per half-hour; the annual membership rate of $25 allows members to ride for free for the first two hours during the week, and the first four hours on weekends.

Hershey Bikes was first established in April 2017 with a station at the Hershey Medical Center campus. More than 1,000 members have joined the program, logging more than 5,300 trips and 376,000 minutes of riding.