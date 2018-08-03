× Kansas City-based Harley employees work final shifts as company eyes consolidation to PA

KANSAS CITY — In January, Harley-Davidson announced plans to consolidate production and move operations from its Kansas City, Missouri plant to York County.

Seven months later, it’s now becoming a reality.

According to Kansas City-based WDAF, around 180 employees at the Missouri plant have worked or are currently working their final shifts.

WDAF says that the actual plant is not expected to completely close until near year as one shift will continue to make motorcycles while the process of moving operations to Pennsylvania gets underway.

As a result of the consolidation, the plant in York County will add approximately 450 jobs.

Harley-Davidson said in June that it’s also moving production overseas. The company cited the increased tariffs on motorcycles exported from the United States as a reason why.

