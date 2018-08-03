× Long-term dispute with neighbor leads to charges for Dover couple

DOVER, York County — A drawn-out dispute with a neighbor has landed a Dover Township couple in prison, according to a criminal complaint filed by Northern York County Regional Police.

Victoria Ann Harrison, 46, and Douglas Vernon Harrison Jr., 53, are both charged with stalking and harassment after a series of incidents with their neighbor, dating back to September 2017. They were warned in June not to have any further contact with their neighbor, police say, but the couple was arrested after Douglas Harrison allegedly shined a light into the neighbor’s window at 3:30 a.m. on July 8, and Victoria Harrison allegedly sprayed a garden hose into the neighbor’s open window on July 14, according to the criminal complaint.

Victoria Harrison also is charged with criminal mischief, charging documents say.

The neighbor, Joni Kahn, called police on July 16, after the incident with the garden hose, according to police. Surveillance video taken from the neighbor’s home showed Victoria Harrison intentionally spraying water at the neighbor’s house and at surveillance cameras that were mounted there. The water flowed across Kahn’s floor, bed and bedding, and eventually flowed into the victim’s basement, police say.

Video footage taken from the July 8 incident showed Douglas Harrison shining a spotlight into Kahn’s bedroom windows, police say.

The Harrisons and Kahn live side-by-side on the 2000 block of Pineview Drive.

The feud began in September 2017, when Douglas Harrison contacted police and reported that Kahn was spying on him because of surveillance cameras she had installed at her home, according to the criminal complaint. Kahn contacted police a few days later, reporting that the Harrisons were constantly staring at her over a six-foot fence between their residences.

Kahn reported that Victoria Harrison told her “Go ahead and call the cops, because I am going to f*** you up,” police say.

Police advised the neighbors to leave one another alone at the time of Kahn’s report, which was issued on Oct. 2, 2017.

Three days later, police say, Douglas Harrison called police again, reporting that Kahn was recording him. Kahn responded to police, accusing Harrison of standing at the fence, waving his middle fingers at her.

The calls to police from both sides continued for the next few months, more than two dozen incidents in all. Victoria Harrison was charged with harassment multiple times, while Douglas Harrison was charged with harassment and multiple counts of disorderly conduct.

One incident, in which Victoria Harrison allegedly slammed a wooden privacy fence that had been erected between the residences, led to the victim suffering a small facial injury. Another, in which video surveillance provided to police by Kahn showed Douglas Harrison pouring oil on the victim’s solar panels, resulted in a criminal mischief charge for Douglas Harrison, who allegedly caused $2,267.91 in damage to the panel.

On March 10, Victoria Harrison and Kahn were both charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after a physical fight, according to police.

In June, Kahn then filed a report with the York County District Attorney’s Office, outlining what she termed the constant harassment she had suffered from the Harrisons and the affect it had on her mental health. Included were surveillance images and a cease-and-desist order drafted by her attorney that had been sent to her neighbors in October 2017.

Police responded and warned both neighbors not to have any further negative contact with each other, according to the criminal complaint.

After the incidents on July 8 and July 14, police filed charges against the Harrisons. They were arraigned on Wednesday, and bail was denied, according to court documents. They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 25.

The York Dispatch reports that Kahn is also suing her neighbors in civil court.